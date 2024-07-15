Donald Trump Reveals He Ripped Up Republican National Convention Speech, Wants To Unify Country

Donald Trump is switching gears ahead of the Republican National Convention. The former president revealed he's ripped up his pre-planned speech.

After his near brush with death, Trump says he wants to attempt to unify the country. Although, he claims his original speech was really good. Now, it just doesn't feel appropriate anymore.

"I basically had a speech that was an unbelievable rip-roarer," he said according to The Washington Examiner. "It was brutal — really good, really tough. [Last night] I threw it out. I think it would be very bad if I got up and started going wild about how horrible everybody is, and how corrupt and crooked, even if it's true. Had this not happened, we had a speech that was pretty well set that was extremely tough. Now, we have a speech that is more unifying."

Donald Trump Wants To Unify The Country

According to Trump, both sides of the political spectrum have been at war. The presidential hopeful recognizes the role he's played in the conflict, but he hopes the country can come together. "I've been fighting a group of people that I considered very bad people for a long time, and they've been fighting me, and we've put up a very good fight," Trump said. "We had a very tough speech, and I threw it out last night, I said I can't say these things after what I've been through."

However, Trump admits that he doesn't know if unity is actually possible. The former president pointed to the two extremes of politics.

"I'd love to achieve unity if you could achieve unity, if that's possible," Trump said. "There are many good people on the other side...But there are also people who are very divided. Some people actually want open borders and some people don't want open borders. The question is can those two sides get together? Can sides where you have people who want to see men play in women's sports, and you have a side that doesn't understand even the concept of allowing that to happen [get together]?"

Trump has a new lease on life, but even he admits, he doesn't know how long things will last. "It has an impact," he said of the assassination attempt. "Now, maybe the impact will wear off if the other side gets nasty."