Donald Trump Releases New Statement About Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump has released a new statement about the assassination attempt that took place Saturday at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In his statement on his social media platform Truth Social per NBC News, Trump wrote, "Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday. As it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness.

He continued, "Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded. And hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United. And show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin."

When shots rang out, Trump gingerly touched his right ear and also took cover behind the podium. He was grazed on his ear by a bullet and is expected to be fine. The alleged shooter has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. He was immediately shot dead at the scene by Secret Service agents.

Donald Trump Speaks Out

One rally attendee was killed. Two others were seriously wounded. Their identities have not been announced.

Trump was quickly escorted off the stage by several Secret Service agents who tightly surrounded him. Blood was coming from his ear and was trickling across his face.

Despite the gravity of what just happened, Trump seemed defiant. As he left the venue, he could be seen pumping his fist in the air before he was rushed into a waiting vehicle.

Expressions of support poured in from many prominent leaders, among them President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Senator Marco Rubio, former President George W. Bush, and also presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Trump released another statement yesterday on Truth Social. He thanked law enforcement for their response. He also expressed concern for those who were hurt and sympathy for the family of the person who lost their life.