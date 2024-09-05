Donald Trump Reacts To Georgia School Shooting That Killed Four

Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump has weighed in on the school shooting today in Georgia that took the lives of two students and two teachers, left nine others hospitalized, and a community deeply stunned and in mourning.

The nation is reeling in shock from yet another deadly school shooting as the new school year barely begins.

The GOP standard bearer did not mince words. Trump's reaction was outraged, unequivocal, and indignant. Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump posted, "Our hearts are with the victims and loved ones of those affected by the tragic event in Winder, GA. These cherished children were taken from us far too soon by a sick and deranged monster."

The Alleged Shooter Is A 14-Year-Old Student

He Will Reportedly Be Charged With The Crime As An Adult

Per NBC News, "One suspect, a 14-year-old student, was alive and taken into custody following the gunfire at Apalachee High School, Georgia Bureau of Investigation director Chris Hosey said at a news conference late Wednesday afternoon."

The alleged shooter has been identified as student Colt Gray, according to foxnews.com.

A motive for the shooting is still unclear at this time.

CNN has reported that "The high school received a phone call this morning warning there would be shootings at five schools and that Apalachee would be the first, law enforcement sources in Georgia told CNN."

How The Alleged Shooter Obtained The Weapon He Used Is Unclear

The Type Of Gun Is Also Not Yet Publicly Known

According to the Associated Press, "Authorities were still looking into how the suspect obtained the gun used in the shooting and got it into the school in Barrow County, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta. At an afternoon news conference, officials would not say what type of gun was used."

The AP Has Issued Some Sketchy Details About The Injured

More Details Will Likely Be Forthcoming

AP stated that eight students and one teacher were hurt and transported to hospitals. The extent and nature of their injuries is unclear.

There Have Been Dozens Of School Shootings This Year

CNN Has Analyzed The Disturbing Trend

"The shooting is at least the 45th school shooting in 2024, according to a CNN analysis."