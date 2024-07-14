Donald Trump Posts Social Media Reaction to Shooting, Gives Intense Details of Injury

Donald Trump is breaking his silence following an attempt on his life. The former president shared his point of view on the shooting at his Pennsylvania rally.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump thanked all of his security and local law enforcement for their swift reaction. He confirmed that the shooter died, and he also expressed his condolences to the attendee who died.

He wrote, "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

He also confirmed what many had already suspected. Trump was indeed shot in the ear during the rally. He shared that he felt the bullet ripped through his ear. It was a moment of terror for the former president.

Donald Trump Describes Shooting

Trump wrote, "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Previously, Trump's team confirmed that he was okay. Trump's representativeSteven Cheung, wrote: "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

Following the shooting, Trump's political rival President Joe Biden also made a statement. He said, "Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it." We'll continue to update you as more information comes to light.