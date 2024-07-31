Donald Trump Just 'Stole' A Reporter's Water Bottle And The Internet Has Thoughts

It seems just about everything Donald Trump does makes headlines for one reason or another. Trump recently appeared at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention where he spoke with ABC News reporter Rachel Scott.

But their conversation isn't what is drawing people's focus. It's the moment that Trump appears to take a bottle of water that doesn't belong to him. Trump doesn't miss a beat either. He casually grabs the bottle of water from Scott's side of the table. He holds it for a few second, gently twisting the cap while still in conversation.

Now, it's worth noting that Trump doesn't actually drink from the bottle. He holds it for a few seconds after twisting the cap and places it back on the table, closer to him. So what exactly just happened?

Trump just took the ABC reporters water bottle ? pic.twitter.com/471GAexbVS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2024

Donald Trump Ignites Twitter

I never thought I would be examining the hidden intentions behind a water bottle, but here we are in 2024. Trump's actions depend a lot on how you interpret the man himself and your view of him. Some interpreted it as nothing but a power play on Trump's part. They saw it as the former president trying to get even after a series of difficult questions from the reporter.

One wrote, "She's been a complete jerk since he walked on stage. I expect this from ABC." Another wrote, "You know they lost the argument when they're focused on a water bottle LOL."

Of course, others questioned if Trump has some trust issues following the assassination attempt. One wrote, "I saw that. I wonder if he doesn't trust the one they gave him." Another wrote, "I wouldn't drink out of random water bottles if I was him. He should bring Chris Christie into the campaign to be his taster. Chris Christie was born for that job."

Still another wrote, "Probably afraid the one intended for him was poisoned..."

Of course, it's possible that Trump was just being helpful. Some saw it as a kind act on the former president's part. One wrote, "To me it looked like he opened it for her. I mean, after those weak questions and all the reaching she has done, she probably needs the help lol."

Another wrote, "He opened it for her! What a gentleman." Yet another wrote, "He is being a gentleman and opened up the bottle for her."