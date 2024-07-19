Donald Trump Greeting, Sitting Near Jason and Brittany Aldean Has Twitter Losing Its Mind

Donald Trump has officially made his grand entrance at the Republican National Convention. The former president met with one of his more famous supporters Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany. Now, X (formerly Twitter) is losing its mind.

Images and video of Trump greeting the couple and sitting near Aldean and his wife drew a host of reactions. There were plenty that supported the pair with the former president.

One wrote, "Sittin by Trump's side tonight at the RNC. Try that in a small town!" Another wrote, "Jason Aldean sitting with President Trunp tonight at the RNC. Five nights ago, I had the honor to see Jason Aldean live in New York and get his autograph! I'm so jealous, you rock Jason! Tell Trump to take you as his VP instead!"

Another wrote, "President Donald Trump sitting with Jason Aldean at tonight's RNC. Trump should have walked out to 'Try that in a small town.'" Yet another wrote, "Is there anything more American than Jason Aldean sitting next to Donald Trump at the RNC about to listen to Hulk Hogan give a speech?"

One pointed to the Maren Morris wardrobe malfunction. They wrote, "Maren Morris goes onstage with her skirt showing everything's she's got meanwhile Jason Aldean and his wife are sitting next to President Trump at the RNC."

Donald Trump And Jason Aldean

Meanwhile, others made fun of Aldean's simple attire. The Country singer wore a modest tee-shirt to the convention. One wrote, "Seriously, you couldn't show respect for the occasion and Mr. Trump by dressing like an adult? At least a button-down?" Another wrote, "Aldean can't even show Trump enough respect not to be dressed like a bum."

Yet another simple wasn't fans of either Aldean or Trump. They wrote, "Apparently Jason Aldean is with Trump at the RNC. They both have been touched by shootings but God was with them. Apparently God was not with the victims in the crowd at either LV or in Butler, PA. It also seems God also forgot every student killed in our classrooms by guns."

Previously, Aldean dedicated the song "Try That In A Small Town" to Trump after the rally shooting. He told his audience, "What happened in Pittsburgh today with our former president, Mr. Trump, you guys know about this, right?"

He continued, "President Trump's a friend of mine so I want to send this next song out to him. We all know what's going to happen come November, so it's all good. Just goes to show you there's a lot of bulls—t in the world, and that's kind of what this song right here was about, so this one goes out to the Pres."