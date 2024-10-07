Donald Trump Embraces The Family Of Late Rally Victim Corey Comperatore In Viral Video

Donald Trump recently had a heartwarming moment with the family of late firefighter Corey Comperatore after appearing in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president stopped back in Butler again following the assassination attempt earlier this year.

While in Butler, Trump met with Comperatore's family. He tenderly embraced them in a hug. Comperatore died during the deadly shooting that almost claimed the former president's life.

President @realDonaldTrump hugging Corey Comperatores family after the Butler rally ???? pic.twitter.com/vjIze7sgbK — Margo Martin (@margommartin) October 6, 2024

Trump Has Moment Of Silence

Previously, Trump spoke about Comperatore and other victims during the Republican National Convention. The former president said he maintained contact with the victims and their families.

He said, "Tragically, the shooter claimed the life of one of our fellow Americans, Corey Comperatore, and seriously wounded two other great warriors.. David Dutch and James Copenhaver. I spoke to all three families of these tremendous people—our love and prayers are with them, and always will be," Trump said. " Corey, a highly respected former fire chief... was accompanied by his wife Helen... and two precious daughters. He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets... what a fine man he was."

He asked for a moment of silence for Comperatore and other victims during the convention.

"There is no greater love than to lay down one's life for others," Trump said. "This is the spirit that forged America in her darkest hours, and this is the love that will lead America back to the summit of human achievement and greatness."

Meanwhile, David Dutch, also a victim, previously released a statement following getting injured during the rally.

David, his wife, Sheree, and the rest of the Dutch family wish to express their sincerest gratitude. For the enormous level of support that they have received from their friends, their fellow Americans, and everyone else, whether domestic or abroad, that have kept David and his family in their prayers," the Dutch family said in a statement released through his attorneys, obtained by Fox News.

He said, "The brave men and women that saved his life, including, but not limited to, the police officers, the medics, the life flight crew, and the medical professionals of Allegheny General Hospital, as well as those who continue to care for him as he navigates the road to recovery."