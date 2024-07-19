Donald Trump Delivers Longest-Ever Nomination Speech At RNC

Never let it be said that Donald Trump didn't love to talk. The former president delivered the longest-ever nomination speech at the Republican National Convention.

By comparison, he overtook one of his own speeches in 2016, which ran for an hour and 15 minutes. Trump's 2024 speech ran for a lengthy hour and a half total. He had a lot to get off his chest.

Trump called for national unity in the wake of an assassination attempt on his life last Saturday. The speech was Trump's first after the shooting on July 13 at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

We Saw A Different Trump Tonight

The fiery, sometimes bombastic business tycoon-turned-TV-reality-show-host-turned political figure was more low-key. He was more reflective than perhaps we have ever seen him before. There were fewer tirades against his opponent, President Joe Biden, and the Democratic Party. Even the tone of Trump's voice was subdued, almost hushed.

Instead of constantly railing at his political foes, Trump emphasized unity and finding common ground, exhorting his fellow Americans to come together. He said, "Discord and division in our society must be healed."

A Setting Laden with Symbolism and Drama

Singer Lee Greenwood came out on stage at Fiserv Forum, the event venue, and sang his signature patriotic song, "God Bless The USA." Then Trump emerged with his last name illuminated in lights as a backdrop.

The potent stagecraft did not stop there. An enormous mock façade of the While House appeared behind him. A deeply emotional moment was next - the firefighting gear and helmet of the late Corey Comperatore, the man who lost his life at Trump's rally while shielding his family, was wheeled out as a silent tribute. At one point, Trump strode over to the display and seemed to reverently kiss Comperatore's helmet.

He Spoke In Detail About the Shooting

Trump began the speech with a lengthy description of what happened to him on Saturday night. He explained, "You'll never hear it from me again because it's too painful to tell." He said the bullet that struck his ear came within a quarter of an inch of taking his life.

Trump acknowledged how chillingly close he came to death. "I'm not supposed to be here," he admitted.

At times, Trump sounded like he was saved by divine intervention. "I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God," he intoned.

"Bullets were flying over us," he recalled, "yet I felt serene."

He also mentioned that, "I felt very safe because I had God on my side."

The Shooting at His July 13 Rally Apparently Influenced The Content of Trump's Speech

Before the speech, in which Trump accepted the nomination of his party for the third time, CNN reported that, "His advisers and children have promised that the message will be vastly different than it would have been before the shooting."

Known for his feisty stance and rhetoric that have been considered by some to have fractured the nation along ideological lines, Trump used a milder tone in his address tonight. He underscored the concept of bringing people together for the benefit of all rather than focusing solely on attacking the policies and track record of his rival, President Joe Biden.

Trump Ditched His Original Speech

Trump himself reportedly threw away the speech he intended to deliver in favor of the one he gave tonight, with its theme of

"Honestly, it's going to be a whole different speech now," Trump told The Washington Examiner the day after the attempt on his life and prior to the convention.

It has even been said that Trump has, at least theoretically, revamped his famous slogan of Make America Great Again to Make America One Again, The Guardian reported.