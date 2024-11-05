Donald Trump Attacked Again — This Time By A Thrown Phone

In yet another case of someone trying to hit Donald with something, a member of the crowd at the Allentown rally threw a phone at Trump. It was a pathetic attempt, and hardly phased the man, who had been shot at not that long ago.

Videos by Wide Open Country

During the final stages of his campaign rally, Donald Trump made his way to Allentown, Pennsylvania. The majority Latino population resides in a swing state, making the rally all the more important. However, someone in the crowd obviously wasn't enjoying his speech.

In the video, Trump is seen leaving the stage, waving to the crowds. From the sky comes a phone, thrown badly, or from very far away. It bounces sadly over the ground before a Secret Service man kicks it away. Trump barely acknowledges the phone and continues, greeting the audience.

The reactions of the Secret Service man were fast enough, but had it been an explosive there would have been one less runner for the election. To throw a phone, and only a phone, at Trump, is a very unusual thing to do. It seems wasteful and ineffective. I much prefer the Arab insult of throwing a shoe.

Trump is Unfased By The Thrown Phone

Trump has had plenty of things thrown, shot, and said to him over his time in the public eye, so a phone is of no importance. It'll take something a little more than that to rattle the man. He has enough illusions of grandeur to think himself almost immortal I imagine

Trump recently had a slight run-in with the Latino community, which makes up a majority of Allentown. A comedian, speaking at one of Trump's rallies, referred to the Puerto Ricans as garbage. This insensitive and small-minded man managed to trigger the opposition into a response, leaving Trump to make an example of them.

Trump claims that his response to the plight of the Puerto Ricans after their hurricanes has been more than adequate. He claims "Nobody loves our Latino community and our Puerto Rican Community more than I do. It's interesting because I've done more for Puerto Rico than any president by far." Whether or not the Puerto Ricans believe that only stands to be seen. The phone thrown at Trump might not be the best sign.