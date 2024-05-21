Don McLean Blasts Prince Harry For Dragging Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion: "Should Shut His Mouth"

Don McLean is calling out Prince Harry. The "American Pie" singer is blasting the member of the Royal Family after he dragged Elvis Presley's iconic Graceland Mansion.

In his memoir, Prince Harry described visiting Elvis' home in Memphis. However, he didn't have pleasant things to say about the sprawling mansion. In Harry's mind, it didn't live up to Presley's reputation as a King. He wrote, "Dark, claustrophobic. I walked around saying, 'The King lived here, you say? Really?'" According to Harry, it didn't compare to the palaces he was used to. He also said he stood "in one tiny room with loud furniture and shag carpet and thought, 'The King's interior designer must have been on acid.'"

Taking to social media, McLean had some angry words for Harry. He told the British Royalty, "'Prince' Harry should shut his mouth about Graceland and Elvis. He is a hot house orchid, a show horse who never did a thing." McLean further added, "He doesn't understand that Elvis is like the poor man's king. He came from nowhere and his recordings are among the greatest ever made."

He also continued, "His family were as poor as they could be and Harry criticized Elvis's home as if he's comparing it to Buckingham Palace, and that misses the point completely. Here's a fellow who has been brought up to be mannerly, but you don't criticize America when you're living here as our guest."

Graceland In Danger Of Being Foreclosed On

Although he lives in America, McLean says that Harry "just doesn't get America." McLean's comments come as Graceland also makes the news for a different reason. A lending company is trying to foreclose on the property. Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough claims it's all just fraud.

"The purported note and deed of trust are products of fraud and those individuals who were involved in the creation of such documents are believed to be guilty of the crime of forgery," Keough said

"On information and belief, Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC is not a real entity. Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC appears to be a false entity created for the purpose of defrauding the Promenade Trust (the trust of Keough and formerly of Lisa Marie Presley), the heirs of Lisa Marie Presley, or any purchaser of Graceland at a non-judicial sale," Keough also added.

Graceland officials also said, "Elvis Presley Enterprises can confirm that these claims are fraudulent. There is no foreclosure sale. Simply put, the counter lawsuit has been filed is to stop the fraud."