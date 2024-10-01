Don Johnson of 'Miami Vice' Reveals How His Marriage Makes Him Feeling Younger

Everyone is still trying to find the key to a long and happy life. How do you avoid the pitfalls of feeling old and miserable as you reach the twilight of life? Where do you find the most contentment, the reason you get up every morning? Don Johnson of Miami Vice fame reveals his big secret that keeps him feeling the best he can be.

Recently, Don Johnson speaks with PEOPLE Magazine to promote his two newest projects. He currently stars in Rebel Ridge on Netflix and the new series on Hulu Doctor Odyssey. At 74 years old, people wonder where the Miami Vice actor gets all of his energy and how he still looks so good for his age. He puts it rather simply: marry the right person and you'll never have to worry so much.

Don Johnson Says a Good Marriage Will Keep You Feeling Spry and Youthful

Johnson keeps it rather frank in his interview. The best way to stay sharp and feel great is to 'marry right.' Moreover, you also have to keep moving so you don't ache and get stuck. "A bad marriage will age you," Don laughs. "You have to exercise, and do it a lot. How do you think I got six kids? That I know of, anyway!"

Johnson also doesn't overly fixate on himself the way he might have in the past. Recreating the Miami Vice style and maintaining his stubble isn't on the top of his list anymore. Rather, he keeps fresh by maintaining his own identity outside of the Sonny Crockett character. "My goal back then was to not be Sonny Crockett forever," Don explains. "I had seen the peril of the actors who were too identifiable with their character. I felt like I had to separate myself from Sonny so people could eventually see me as other characters."