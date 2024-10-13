Domino's Employees Save Boy From House Fire

On October 7th, two Domino's employees were closing their store when they saw a raging house fire. Rushing to the scene revealed a mobile home ablaze. A father and son were outside trying to rescue an 8-year-old boy still trapped inside. They immediately acted.

Helping the father, they managed to get the boy out to safety before the firefighters arrived to put out the flames. If it weren't for the courage of the two employees, it may not have been possible for the father to break into the mobile home by himself.

Commenting on the nightmare scenario, Chief Mike McMillin of the Oak Lawn Fire Department said, "it's good that people are willing to get involved and help."

Boy Saves From House Fire By Two Domino's Employees

When the mobile home broke out in flames, a father and his son managed to self-evacuate. The 8-year-old boy was still trapped inside. The fire roared so high it scorched a tree, grabbing the attention of Nasereddin Khanfar and Sara Jones, two Domino's employees closing up their store.

Khanfar told Patch, "we see the fire and the father is trying to get the kids outside. We saw the father trying to open the window. We helped him break the window and got the boy out."

Thankfully, when the firefighters arrived the flames were extinguished in half an hour. No injuries were reported, thanks to the speedy and brave response of the Domino's employees.

"We don't believe the call came from the residence," comments Chief Mike McMillin, as he recounts the story, "the father and one of his sons were able to self-evacuate. Two civilians were able to help the father break a window and get the other boy out."

Professionals are typically the best ones to handle such disasters due to the required caution. However, it seems that helping out can save lives and is encouraged by the chief.

If they don't get employees of the month, then I don't know what it will take.