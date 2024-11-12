Dolly Parton's Stampede Soup Is Perfect For Those Sick Days When I Need A Pick Me Up: Get Recipe

If you are battling a cold, there is nothing better than a hot cup of tea and a nice bowl of soup. While you could just grab a can of Campbell's off of the shelf, there are much more rewarding soups out there. For example, there is Dolly Parton's Stampede Soup. If you want to eat like the famous star, and heal your cold all at the same time then you need to try this incredible soup.

The Secret Behind Dolly Parton's Stampede Soup

This creamy vegetable soup is the perfect remedy for any ailment you may be battling. While Dolly Parton may be famous for her music, she also was a professional in the kitchen. This soup has been gaining popularity across the internet and it is easy to see why. The Kitchen shares just how to make Dolly Parton's Stampede Soup.

You want to start off by melting butter in a large saucepan. From there you will add flour, garlic powder, onion powder, white pepper, and salt. With all of those spices it is already shaping up to be a good soup and we have just begun. From there, whisk in chicken broth and add in your veggies. You can use a bag of mixed vegetables if you want to keep it easy.

From there you let it all simmer about five minutes before you whip out the potato masher. From there, you mash up those veggies like you are mad at them. Next, stir in half-and-half and allow it to simmer again for an additional five minutes. You want to grab a spoon and taste as you go to be sure you add seasoning to your flavor preferences.

Serve it up with some bread or biscuits and you just successfully made Dolly Parton's Stampede Soup. While I have yet to make it myself, The Kitchen gave a glowing review of the soup saying "this recipe hit home for me on so many levels." Not only did they adore the flavor but they also adored the fact that this soup was complete in 20 minutes.

When you're sick nothing is better than a quick and easy, delicious soup.