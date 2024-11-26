Dolly Parton's Sister Stella Goes Off On Donald Trump

It's no secret that there's a social and political tug of war going on within Nashville. Obviously, you have the strong conservatives and Trump supporters of the industry. Think Jason Aldean and his wife's overt affection for the president elect. Moreover, you can imagine the kind of artists the Aldeans were talking about when they said some artists were hiding their support. Conversely, you have people like Stella Parton, fervently against Donald Trump and everything he stands for as a person. Dolly's sister isn't afraid to express it either.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Stella took to Twitter in a series of tweets expressing her concern over the transition into another Trump presidency. It's one thing in particular she's worried about though. "Is anyone else concerned about the incoming administration declaring Marshall Law? They've already said they plan to do so. Why isn't President Biden doing something before January 20th?" she writes.

Stella Parton Unloads on Donald Trump Ahead of his Inauguration

Obviously, in a fit of rage, she misspelled Martial Law. Moreover, she spends her time in the replies combating people lambasting her spelling errors. Then, Stella explains what it is to people and lays out Trump's deportation efforts. "When you bring out the Military to control the population in a country it's called "Martial Law" and yes, Trump and his henchmen said they plan to do so to round up illegal immigrants! I saw it myself on network tv. And Trump thinks of himself as Marshall Dillon!" she tweets.

In the replies, Stella doubles down and makes a stinging comparison to Hitler, arguing that people in his previous cabinet know this too. She concludes her massive thread by clapping back at those in her mentions, thinking she's acting dumb and erratic. "It doesn't take a genius to know we are knee deep in s*** ! Hell I can barely read, write and spell but i know WTF is coming at us y'all," she says in one tweet.

"I wonder how much Trump is having Musk pay you dip sticks to set in your mama's basement and troll Twitter," she ponders in another.