Dolly Parton's Holiday Walnut Pie Made My Tongue Slap My Mouth: Get Recipe

We are back at it again sharing another incredible Dolly Parton recipe. This one tastes so good and is the perfect dessert dish to bring over to your next family gathering. Here is the scoop on Dolly Parton's Walnut Pie.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Dolly Parton's Walnut Pie

Photo By YouTube/BBC

If you are looking for the best dessert this holiday season look no further than Dolly Parton's Walnut Pie. The Kitchen shares a detailed description on how to creative this delicious dessert. You start off by preheating your oven to 400°F. Then prepare your frozen pie shell in your disposable foil pan.

You want to mix together eggs, corn syrup, sugar, vanilla extract, and salt. Then add in melted butter and mix until creamy. After, add the mixture to your pie crust and then bake for 15 minutes. After those 15 minutes, decrease the temperature to 300°F and bake for 45 minutes. Top with walnuts and let cool for 15 minutes.

While I have not had the luxury of tasting Dolly Parton's Walnut Pie yet, The Kitchen leaves their review of it. Not only did they love the pie but they found it to be "a bit creamier than the average pecan pie." Being a big fan of pecan pie myself this entices me to try this pie. They also argued that this by was even better the next day. So get out there and try to make this pie for your next holiday party! It is sure to be a fan-favorite.

Besides being delicious, walnuts have a lot of health benefits. They are chock-full of vital nutrients and antioxidants. They are also a great source of omega-3s. Additionally, they have been proven to reduce inflammation, promote a healthy gut, and even reduce the risk of certain cancers. So make your tastebuds and your body happy and give this pie a try.