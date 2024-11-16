Dolly Parton's Brother David Wilburn Dies At 82

Tragedy strikes the Parton family household. Sadly, David Wilburn, older brother to Dolly, has died at 82 years old. Currently, the cause of death is unknown as the family doesn't release further details at the time.

Recently, Dolly Parton's sister Stella took to Twitter to inform fans of the devastating news. "'My brother David passed away peacefully this morning,' Stella tweets early Friday morning November 15th. 'It's never easy to say goodbye to a loved one, but he got his angel wings and is now at peace.'

David led a quiet, private life in contrary to his younger sister Dolly. Throughout his life, he spent most of his days tending to the infrastructure throughout the state of Tennessee. His obituary reads, "David retired from Simpson Construction as a bridge builder superintendent; and worked on many of the bridges in the Kingsport, Johnson City, and Knoxville areas."

His funeral service takes place Tuesday, November 19th at a local church in Tennessee.

Dolly Parton's Brother David Passes Away at 82 Years Old

Fans express their heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Dolly and the rest of the Parton family. One person comments in the replies, "Stella, I'm so sorry for your loss. Condolences. Sending prayers to you and your family and loved ones!"

Additionally, one person empathizes with Dolly and her family by sharing their experience of losing a close family member. "Holding you and all your family in the light. I recently lost my oldest sister and she too passed peacefully and I was so grateful; she lived long and full life," they write.

Sadly, Dolly Parton's new album Smoky Mountain DNA will take on new context amidst this tragedy. Largely a family affair, hopefully, the album can serve as a dedication to the extensive Parton household, her brother included. Condolences goes out to them.