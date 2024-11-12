Dolly Parton's 5 Layer Casserole Is A Game Changer When It Came To My Holiday Parties: Get Recipe

If you thought Dolly Parton's only talent was music, think again. Not only can she make an incredible soup, but she also makes some incredible entrees as well. If you are looking for your next best dinner idea, look no further. Dolly Parton's 5 Layer Casserole is a game changer and is perfect for your next holiday party.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Dolly Parton's 5 Layer Casserole: Your Next Best Dish

Getty Images

If you want to make Dolly Parton's 5 Layer Casserole, The Kitchen has got you covered. They share the step-by-step overview of how to create this delicious dish. First, like with any recipe you will need to gather your ingredients. For this recipe you need ground beef, 3 russet potatoes, 2 large onions, a 15-ounce can of chopped tomatoes and 1 and a half green bell peppers.

Preheat your oven to 350°F and prepare a 9x13 baking dish with butter. Peel and slice your potatoes and onions. Then chop your bell peppers. Cook your beef until brown all the way through. Now you are ready to build Dolly Parton's 5 Layer Casserole. Your sliced potatoes will be your bottom layer. Season them with a little olive oil, salt, and pepper. Then you add your cooked beef. Next is the sliced onions, followed by the chopped tomatoes and chopped bell peppers. Be sure to season each layer to your liking as your layer.

Then, once your casserole is built, cover it with aluminum foil and bake it in the oven for two hours. The author of The Kitchen does not often eat beef and does not like green peppers, and even they raved about this dish. They said, "The combination of savory beef, creamy potatoes, sweet onions, earthy peppers, and acidic tomatoes struck an impressive balance of flavors that kept me coming back for bite after bite."

Sounds like the perfect holiday dish to bring over to the family to me. Simple and delicious!