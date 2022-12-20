Dolly Parton Reveals a Secret That's Hiding Under Her Wigs

In a video interview posted on Dec. 8 to CMT's Instagram account, Dolly Parton confirmed that her wigs serve a practical purpose beyond maintaining her impeccable fashion sense.

"My wig cap has a little pocket on it in the back because my clothes are so tight my mic pack don't fit nowhere," Parton shared. "There's only room for me in my clothes. So I have it to where the mic fits in my hair. 'Cause I wear wigs all the time, and so it goes right over it and we just kind of mic it around and it works perfect."

BBC presenter Graham Norton revealed the same secret in 2017 to the Huffington Post.

"Dolly Parton is so tiny, and so proud of her tiny waist, that she has a little pocket built into all her wigs for her microphone pack, so that her waist can stay as tiny as possible," Norton said. "She must have microwaved bits of her brain, but that is more important." Norton and Parton have gelled so well over the years that he considers her his favorite interviewee. They star together in the 2001 documentary Graham Goes to Dollywood.

Parton covered her longtime love affair with wigs -- one that dates back to her stint in the '60s on The Porter Wagoner Show -- in the 2020 book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

"I always wore my hair all teased up," she wrote. "Whenever that style started, I was the first to get my hair all poofy. Then as soon as I could buy those hairpieces and wigs, I wanted them. For one thing, they were so handy. Plus, my hair would never do exactly what I wanted it to do. So the wigs became kind of my trademark."

