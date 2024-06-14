Dolly Parton Wants To Appear In '9 To 5' Remake

Not only is Dolly Parton on board with a 9 to 5 remake, she'd love a cameo... and she's already signed off on her successor.

Parton recently expressed her enthusiasm for appearing in the remake of her iconic 1980 comedy, currently being produced by Jennifer Aniston. In April, it was announced that Aniston's production company, Echo Films, will helm the remake of 9 to 5. Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody is set to craft the script.

The Country Queen revealed she first discussed the remake with the Friends star in 2018. "Years ago, when we did the movie Dumplin', there was some mention she might want to do 9 to 5, and I said, 'Oh, that would be great,'" Dolly told E! News.

Despite not appearing in the film starring Aniston and Danielle Macdonald, she allowed her music in the soundtrack. She also collaborated with Sia to record a new song for the movie.

Not only would Dolly like to appear in the remake, but she's teasing a potential return of her 9 to 5 costars, too. "I'm hoping they use my song and I'm hoping they might find a way to have Lily, Jane, and me come back in," Parton said.

Dolly Parton Signed Off on Her Potential Replacement for the '9 to 5' Remake

The 1980 film, starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Parton, tells the story of three working women who plot revenge against their sexist boss, portrayed by the late Dabney Coleman. Parton's iconic title track, "9 to 5," became one of her most iconic songs. The track earned her an Oscar nomination and two Grammy awards.

Meanwhile, casting for the project hasn't been announced yet. When questioned about potential actresses for her role in the remake, Parton found herself at a loss.

"I don't know," she admitted. "Hadn't thought of that. There are a lot of great young people out there."

However, one of the E! News hosts suggested her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. Dolly seemed to think the idea was inspired. "Wouldn't she be great? Well, she knows me, she knows every mannerism I have," Dolly said.

The discussion around 9 to 5 follows the passing of one of Parton's co-stars from the film. Last month, she shared a heartfelt message in memory of Dabney Coleman, who passed away on May 16 at his home in Santa Monica, California.

"Dabney was a great actor and became a dear friend. He taught me so much when I was doing my first movie, 9 to 5," Parton wrote in an Instagram post. "He was funny, deep and smart. We remained friends through the years and I will miss him greatly as many people will."