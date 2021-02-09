Teenage Dolly Parton Faced Critter-Infested Woods After a Date: 'I'd Rather Be Chewed On By a Boy Than a Bear'

During a round of True Confessions with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and actor Noah Centineo, Dolly Parton told the story behind an incident from her teenage years as only she can.

Parton's tale, which she clarified is true, ended with her walking to her East Tennessee home through dark, dangerous woods.

"There are bears and bobcats, and there are those toothless, 'Deliverance'-kind of mountain men in addition to the bears and all that," she said of the five-mile trek home. "That was not a pleasant place to be."

Teenage Parton got kicked out of her date's car after turning down his advances.

"It was a 'put out or get out' situation," she told Fallon and Centineo. "So he kicked me out to walk home."

When thinking about how poorly her walk home could've ended, Parton questions whether making out with her date would've been so bad.

"I thought, if that ever happens to me again, I'm definitely giving it up," she added. "I would rather be chewed on by a boy than a bear!"

Luckily, she met a man named Carl Dean shortly after moving to Nashville, making boys a thing of the past.

Parton's as ever-present as ever before, with her latest appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airing around the same time as the Super Bowl LV debut of a Squarespace commercial featuring her "9 to 5" revision, "5 to 9."

During the game, Fallon shared a true story about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos saying, "Alexa, who's your daddy" at a party. Centineo, one of the co-stars of Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before movies, fibbed about locking his dad in a meat freezer.

For another dose of Dolly, watch NBC's Valentine's Day broadcast of Grand Ole Opry: 95 years of Country Music.