New Dolly Parton Book 'Songteller: My Life in Lyrics' Slated for November Release

Dolly Parton's new book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, out Nov. 17 via Chronicle Books, explores 175 of the songwriter's beloved works through personal stories plus rare photos and memorabilia from Parton's career.

"Both a visual memoir and annotated songbook, Dolly Parton, Songteller is a candid, intimate look at Dolly's enduring career as a songwriter, musician and country legend," read a tweet by Chronicle Books.

Parton strung her latest collection of memories together with help from country music journalist, author and "the unofficial historian of Nashville's musical heritage," Robert K. Oermann.

"I'm so thrilled to be collaborating with Chronicle Books on Songteller," Parton says in a press release. "A songteller is what I am, and this is my first-ever book of lyrics. So, I've revisited my memories and opened up my archives to share the stories and treasures behind them in a way I never have before. It's going to be a beautiful book!"

A hardcover "deluxe volume" is available for preorder at Amazon and other online retailers with a list price of $50. Expect another special edition to coincide with Parton's 75th birthday on January 19, 2021.

"Nobody can write a song or tell a story like Dolly Parton," said Christine Carswell, Publisher of Chronicle Books, in a press release. "And few can bring joy and speak to so many the way she can. How proud and delighted we are to celebrate the wonderful gifts she has given us with the publication of Dolly Parton, Songteller."

With that many songs covered, expect ample deep dives into Parton's back catalog plus obligatory looks at "Coat of Many Colors," "Jolene" and other well-known stepping stones from Parton's East Tennessee origins to pop culture legend status.

Of course, the multi-Grammy winning topic of podcasts and a Netflix series is nowhere near the final chapter of her storied career. She released a statement of hope amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, "When Life is Good Again," back in May.

