Dolly Parton Shares Her Real Feelings About Beyoncé Covering "Jolene"

Dolly Parton is speaking about Beyoncé covering her classic song "Jolene." Beyoncé ended up rewriting much of the original song, recreating it in her own image.

Far from upset, Parton told E News! that she was surprised but ultimately approved of the changes that Beyoncé made. She said that she enjoyed how the singe remixed the song. She said, "Well, I think it was very bold of her. When they said she was gonna do 'Jolene' I was expecting it to be my regular one, but it wasn't. But I love what she did to it, as a songwriter you love the fact that people do your songs no matter how he do 'em."

Parton was a fan of Beyoncé's feistiness. The biggest difference between the two versions of the song is that Beyoncé's is a warning for no one to mess with her man. That's something that Parton appreciated. She said, "But she wasn't about to let somebody... she wasn't gonna beg some other woman like I did, [like] 'Sh*t, get out of here b*tch.'"

Dolly Parton Talks Beyoncé

Parton was such a fan that she's considering a new version herself. Parton said that she wanted to rewrite "Jolene" in a style similar to what Beyoncé ultimately produced. That has to be the ultimate form of flaterry.

She said, "I might rewrite it Beyoncé style and say okay, enough of you woman. But getting back to the Beyoncé song, I was very proud of her album 'cuz she did a great job in country music. I thought it was great, and I was just happy she did 'Jolene.' I of course would've loved to hear how she would've done it in its original way, but of course, its Beyoncé. Her life is different from mine."

Parton said she and Beyoncé stayed in contact and continue to communicate after Beyoncé's album released. The two are on great terms. She said, "We've communicated. When the album came out, I was doing some of the little things to put on the album and we were sending each other flowers and little love nots and all that. So yeah, it's all good."