Dolly Parton Celebrates Perfume Launch With New Song 'Sent From Above'

Dolly Parton has not only blessed us once again with a new song, but also with a perfume. Safe to say the country music singer is having one heck of a summer, living her best life as she should. Parton recently released "Sent From Above," which is a theme of a brand new fragrance, Dolly-Scent From Above. Very clever, if you ask me!

The fragrance is set to launch on July 28th. According to the singer, her venture into the Beauty World took over 2 years. The collection will consist of body cream and a mist with a fragrance that includes "fruited notes as bright as rhinestones dance, irresistible florals, and southern fir and musk."

That's one heck of a smell. Parton teased its release during a cameo in the Super Bowl advertisement earlier this year. The body was designed in collaboration with fragrance line Scent Beauty, which also created fragrances for the iconic Cher.

The new perfume has a beautiful design, which is a kitsch pink full-size bottle that is decorated with the crystal butterfly, with Parton's signature engraved across the glass. The perfume reportedly smells sweet with several floral scents with notes of peony blossom, mandarin, and vanilla. You can purchase the perfume at dollyfragrance.com.

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

The 75-year-old Hollywood actress recently went viral after recreating her iconic Playboy cover for her husband's birthday. The singer was donned in a black strapless leotard that was layered over a fishnet bodysuit and had fingerless evening gloves with a pink and white bow tie. Also, let's not forget those silly pairs of black bunny ears.

The Jolene singer showed off her look on social media, tweeting, "It's always #HotGirlSummer for my husband." I don't know about you, but I think Parton is having the time of her life in 2021 despite everything that has been going on in the world. It's great to see her so happy, after all, she deserves it. This is my favorite Dolly stage.