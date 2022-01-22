Dolly Parton's 'Romeo' Video is an All-Star '90s Country Delight

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afF3XHW7mZ4

Dolly Parton's music video for "Romeo," from her album Slow Dancing With the Moon, is the ultimate country throwback. Back to the rockin' years of the '90s. The country star wrote the song herself, and even though it peaked at 27 on Billboard's U.S Hot Country Songs chart, the music video is the shining star. Parton invited some of her best country music friends to join in on the song, which resulted in a Grammy nomination for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals.

The black and white video opens in a bar with the "I Will Always Love You" and "Jolene" singer clad in white, chatting with her friends and fellow country singers Tanya Tucker, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Pam Tillis, and Kathy Mattea. All of the women also contribute to the vocals in the song in addition to Billy Ray Cyrus. Cyrus struts in the bar to play "Romeo" and all the ladies are interested. He's kind of sultry standing in the shadows between cuts of the rest of the bar doing the two-step before Parton eventually goes over to him in all his '90s mullet glory.

The girls sit together checking out Cyrus, adding that they didn't even look up to his eyes because they were so focused on...his jeans. Cyrus plays the part of a heartbreaker clad in a black tank top to compliment Parton's white dress. Cyrus and Parton remain friends after all these years. In fact, Parton is Miley Cyrus' godmother.

The video ends as the camera follows the couple leaving the bar together and Parton cheekily saying she's glad that he chose her to be his "Juliet" out of all of the young girls in the bar. Parton and co-producer Steve Buckingham made a statement that the American star still had it (and always will), and to be honest, it is a fun ride.

The singer and movie star thrives in the comedic video, which makes sense since she'd already starred in 9 to 5. The official video is Dolly Parton at her sassiest and funniest, and it's hard not to stomp your foot during the two-dancing scenes.

This article was originally published on March 5, 2019.

'Romeo' Lyrics:

A cross between a movie star

And a hero in a book

Romeo comes struttin' in

And everybody looks

'Cause he's just got that special thang

That everybody needs

And everybody wants him

But not as bad as me

Hey, Romeo, where art thou

Get out here on the floor

I want to dance you darlin'

'Til you forget wherefore

Let's two step to a new step

We'll keep it all in line

And we'll call this the Romeo

'Cause you're so mighty fine

Romeo, Romeo, Romeo come dance with me

And that sexy little body

Beats all I've ever seen

I ain't never seen a cowboy

Look that good in jeans

My temperature keeps risin'

Every time we meet

I may not be in love

But let me tell you

I'm in heat

Romeo, Romeo, I just know I'll get you yet

Romeo, Romeo, I want to be your Juliet

So step it high, step it low

Step it out and in

Step to the side and let it slide

Then steppin' up again

Step on toes, it all goes

Steppin' as you please

But I'm one step away from love

So don't step out on me

Romeo, Romeo, Romeo with the magic feet

So step it high, step it low

Step it out and in

Step to the side and let it slide

Then steppin' up again

Step on toes, it all goes

Steppin' as you please

But I'm one step away from love

So don't step out on me

Romeo, Romeo

I just know I'll get you yet

Romeo, Romeo

Won't you be my Juliet

Romeo, Romeo

Romeo, Romeo

(Fade & Repeat)

