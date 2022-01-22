Dolly Parton's 'Romeo' Video is an All-Star '90s Country Delight

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afF3XHW7mZ4
Dolly Parton's music video for "Romeo," from her album Slow Dancing With the Moon, is the ultimate country throwback. Back to the rockin' years of the '90s. The country star wrote the song herself, and even though it peaked at 27 on Billboard's U.S Hot Country Songs chart, the music video is the shining star. Parton invited some of her best country music friends to join in on the song, which resulted in a Grammy nomination for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals.
The black and white video opens in a bar with the "I Will Always Love You" and "Jolene" singer clad in white, chatting with her friends and fellow country singers Tanya Tucker, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Pam Tillis, and Kathy Mattea. All of the women also contribute to the vocals in the song in addition to Billy Ray Cyrus. Cyrus struts in the bar to play "Romeo" and all the ladies are interested. He's kind of sultry standing in the shadows between cuts of the rest of the bar doing the two-step before Parton eventually goes over to him in all his '90s mullet glory.
The girls sit together checking out Cyrus, adding that they didn't even look up to his eyes because they were so focused on...his jeans. Cyrus plays the part of a heartbreaker clad in a black tank top to compliment Parton's white dress. Cyrus and Parton remain friends after all these years. In fact, Parton is Miley Cyrus' godmother.
The video ends as the camera follows the couple leaving the bar together and Parton cheekily saying she's glad that he chose her to be his "Juliet" out of all of the young girls in the bar. Parton and co-producer Steve Buckingham made a statement that the American star still had it (and always will), and to be honest, it is a fun ride.
The singer and movie star thrives in the comedic video, which makes sense since she'd already starred in 9 to 5. The official video is Dolly Parton at her sassiest and funniest, and it's hard not to stomp your foot during the two-dancing scenes.
This article was originally published on March 5, 2019.
'Romeo' Lyrics:
A cross between a movie star
And a hero in a book
Romeo comes struttin' in
And everybody looks
'Cause he's just got that special thang
That everybody needs
And everybody wants him
But not as bad as me
Hey, Romeo, where art thou
Get out here on the floor
I want to dance you darlin'
'Til you forget wherefore
Let's two step to a new step
We'll keep it all in line
And we'll call this the Romeo
'Cause you're so mighty fine
Romeo, Romeo, Romeo come dance with me
And that sexy little body
Beats all I've ever seen
I ain't never seen a cowboy
Look that good in jeans
My temperature keeps risin'
Every time we meet
I may not be in love
But let me tell you
I'm in heat
Romeo, Romeo, I just know I'll get you yet
Romeo, Romeo, I want to be your Juliet
So step it high, step it low
Step it out and in
Step to the side and let it slide
Then steppin' up again
Step on toes, it all goes
Steppin' as you please
But I'm one step away from love
So don't step out on me
Romeo, Romeo, Romeo with the magic feet
So step it high, step it low
Step it out and in
Step to the side and let it slide
Then steppin' up again
Step on toes, it all goes
Steppin' as you please
But I'm one step away from love
So don't step out on me
Romeo, Romeo
I just know I'll get you yet
Romeo, Romeo
Won't you be my Juliet
Romeo, Romeo
Romeo, Romeo
(Fade & Repeat)
