Dolly Parton Spills About Her New Rock Album on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon

If you're one of those people who just can't get enough of Dolly Parton (which, let's be real, is everyone), then, boy, has the past month been a Dolly Renaissance. The legendary singer-songwriter followed up her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with her very own holiday special, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, now streaming on Peacock. And the fairy godmother of country music shows no signs of slowing down.

In her Nov. 30 appearance on The Tonight Show, Parton dished to close friend and sometime-collaborator Jimmy Fallon about all the goodies she's cooking up, including her first-ever rock 'n' roll record and her New Year's Eve co-hosting gig with goddaughter Miley Cyrus. Oh, and she cleared up a few rumors, too. (Listen up, Dollywood conspiracists!)

Parton's Holiday Projects

In the wide-ranging interview, Fallon gushed about filming a segment for Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas at Dollywood, Parton's Pigeon Forge, Tennessee amusement park. In the special, Fallon and Parton performed their holiday duet, "Almost Too Early For Christmas," which was cheekily released in October.

Fallon was just one of many special guests featured in the TV event, including Jimmie Allen and country legend Willie Nelson. Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus dropped by, too.

2023 is shaping up to be a big year for Parton. She's set to co-host an upcoming New Year's TV spot alongside her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. Airing live from Miami, Miley's New Year's Eve Party will mark Cyrus' second time hosting the NBC special. Parton teased that the two plan on performing some show-stopping duets.

"Lord knows what could happen with Miley and me. I love her," said Parton.

New Details About Parton's Rock Album

Parton also dropped some major bombs about her much-anticipated rock 'n' roll record, which will be the country star's first foray into the genre. Her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was the inspiration for the project.

"I thought, 'Well, if I'm ever going to do it, now's the time'," said Parton.

The album, entitled Rockstar, is set to debut in fall 2023, and it's sure to make waves. In addition to a few mysterious guest singers on the record (fingers crossed for a Miley spot), Parton revealed that the tracklist features covers of some of rock's most enduring classics, including Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven," Prince's "Purple Rain," The Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird."

Dolly Trivia

But Parton's Tonight Show appearance wasn't all business and no pleasure. (When does Dolly not blow the house down with a hilarious anecdote or two...or three?)

She and Fallon indulged in some oh-so-fun myth-busting, clearing up a few rumors about her storied life and career. Yes, Parton does sleep with a full face of makeup on - but only when she's in Los Angeles. In the event of an earthquake, she wants to look her best when she's forced to evacuate her home. Honestly? Aspirational.

And those whispers about a secret song locked away somewhere in Dollyland? Turns out they're true. Parton recorded a song and hid it away on her estate, and the track isn't to be released until 2045. Parton has one big reservation about stowing away the material, though.

"I have regretted that because it was a really good song," said Parton.

Of course Dolly Parton is sitting on an absolute banger and we can't listen to it for another 23 years. No worries, Dolly. We'd wait a lifetime if you asked us to.

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is currently streaming on Peacock.

