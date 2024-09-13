Dolly Parton Reveals The Three Most Important Things To Her Family Growing Up

Dolly Parton is a powerhouse of a person, singer, humanitarian, and businesswoman. She has so many remarkable achievements to her credit that it's almost hard to believe that one human being could accomplish so much. She really loves what she does, and it shows. To all Dolly's impressive milestones, add this new one - a cookbook called Good Lookin' Cookin' that she wrote with her sister, Rachel Parton George. It'll hit bookstore shelves on September 17.

The homespun, folksy volume, according to allrecipes.com, "offers a more personal glimpse into a revered family and a collection of recipes that highlights home and the Parton siblings' sisterly bond."

What Were The Parton Family's Key Values?

Dolly Says There Were Three Of Them

Dolly's family wasn't rich. But they were blessed with what really counts and endures. There were three things that were paramount in the Parton household back in the day, the singing superstar said.

"God, music and food were the three big things in our family," Dolly told All Recipes via foxnews.com. "I think home tastes like Mama. I think you always link those childhood memories with certain childhood foods that you love and the people that prepare them for you."

For Dolly, cooking and singing are closely associated. "It's just being creative, like writing a song. Some of my best songs I came up with while cooking my best food, and vice versa. The better I write, the better I cook."

The Cookbook Features Recipes That Emphasize Delicious Comfort Food

Some of the dishes in the Parton siblings' book are Fried Chicken and Gravy and Family Favorite Meatloaf.

They're time-tested, stick to your ribs, tasty recipes that will hopefully also give the public a sweet slice of life in the Parton home years ago.

Dolly Parton Is Busier Than Ever

You Could Say She Has A Lot On Her Plate

Dolly is one peripatetic gal these days! She's going full-steam ahead on many fronts. For example, she's got her songwriting hat on, and she's working on a musical about her amazing life that might be destined for Broadway. Dolly is an endless fount of ideas and energy. She just craves making good things happen...and we love watching what she does!