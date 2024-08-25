Dolly Parton Reveals New Album & Tracklist, Drops 2 New Songs

Dolly Parton has so many albums under her belt, it's hard to imagine anyone still itching for new music from her. However, for those still itching for new Dolly, you're in luck. She's dropping a hefty album very soon. Additionally, she's making it a family affair too!
Recently, Dolly Parton reveals to Rolling Stone that she's releasing her new album this fall. Moreover, she unveils a massive tracklist with a very personal touch. The country icon includes 20 of her family members in the making of this album. You can find their credits in the writing, the production, and even on the singing side of things. They join together for a loaded 37 song track list.
The Tracklist to Dolly Parton's New Album and Her Two New Songs
In addition to revealing her massive upcoming album and its track list, she releases two new songs. The first, Smoky Mountain DNA, sees Dolly take the lead with her massive family. The latter is a duet with her niece Heidi on lead vocals. Hopefully, this will satiate the ravenous appetite of Dolly Parton's diehard fans.
- Introduction / My Tennessee Mountain Home (Instrumental)
- My Tennessee Mountain Home
- Groom's Tune
- I Live In Glory
- Singing His Praise / Daddy Was An Old Time Preacher Man
- I'll Meet You In The Morning
- Rosewood Casket
- Runaway Girl
- I Just Stopped By
- When Possession Gets Too Strong
- Put It Off Until Tomorrow
- Smoky Mountain DNA
- Heart Don't Fail Me Now
- Momma's Special Touch
- Take It Slow
- Foolin' Around
- The Crops Came In
- I Will Know
- Applejack
- It's All Wrong But It's All Right
- Tell Me That You Love Me
- Canceled Plans
- The Man
- The Orchard
- Holy Water
- A Rose Won't Fix It
- Where Will We Live Tomorrow
- Puppy Love
- Not Bad
- For Keeps
- Crazy In Love With You
- Be Your Own Man
- Being Me
- We Might Be In Love
- Randy Floyd
- When It's Family
- Outro/Smoky Mountain DNA