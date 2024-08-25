Dolly Parton Reveals New Album & Tracklist, Drops 2 New Songs
(Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)
Dolly Parton has so many albums under her belt, it's hard to imagine anyone still itching for new music from her. However, for those still itching for new Dolly, you're in luck. She's dropping a hefty album very soon. Additionally, she's making it a family affair too!

Recently, Dolly Parton reveals to Rolling Stone that she's releasing her new album this fall. Moreover, she unveils a massive tracklist with a very personal touch. The country icon includes 20 of her family members in the making of this album. You can find their credits in the writing, the production, and even on the singing side of things. They join together for a loaded 37 song track list.

The Tracklist to Dolly Parton's New Album and Her Two New Songs

In addition to revealing her massive upcoming album and its track list, she releases two new songs. The first, Smoky Mountain DNA, sees Dolly take the lead with her massive family. The latter is a duet with her niece Heidi on lead vocals. Hopefully, this will satiate the ravenous appetite of Dolly Parton's diehard fans.

  1. Introduction / My Tennessee Mountain Home (Instrumental)
  2. My Tennessee Mountain Home
  3. Groom's Tune
  4. I Live In Glory
  5. Singing His Praise / Daddy Was An Old Time Preacher Man
  6. I'll Meet You In The Morning
  7. Rosewood Casket
  8. Runaway Girl
  9. I Just Stopped By
  10. When Possession Gets Too Strong
  11. Put It Off Until Tomorrow
  12. Smoky Mountain DNA
  13. Heart Don't Fail Me Now
  14. Momma's Special Touch
  15. Take It Slow
  16. Foolin' Around
  17. The Crops Came In
  18. I Will Know
  19. Applejack
  20. It's All Wrong But It's All Right
  21. Tell Me That You Love Me
  22. Canceled Plans
  23. The Man
  24. The Orchard
  25. Holy Water
  26. A Rose Won't Fix It
  27. Where Will We Live Tomorrow
  28. Puppy Love
  29. Not Bad
  30. For Keeps
  31. Crazy In Love With You
  32. Be Your Own Man
  33. Being Me
  34. We Might Be In Love
  35. Randy Floyd
  36. When It's Family
  37. Outro/Smoky Mountain DNA

