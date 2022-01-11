The country queen of our hearts, Dolly Parton, is a prime example of the American dream. She had a passion, pursued it, fought like hell and has become a country music icon. There's nothing like a good Dolly Parton quote to inspire you to get up and fight for what you believe.

These ten Dollyisms are helpful words of wisdom that remind me that it's possible to control your destiny. If that little girl from a one-bedroom cabin in Tennessee can have her own theme park, anything is possible.

Here are 10 of Dolly's best pieces of advice -- and what I learned from them.

1. "Find out who you are and do it on purpose."

Don't live your life working in a job you hate or settling for a mediocre relationship. Learn from your experiences to truly discover yourself so that you can live the life you want to live.

2. "If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, then, you are an excellent leader."

I love this because you don't have to be a Grammy-winning artist or Oscar-winning actor to inspire other people and be a leader. Living your best life and following your dreams will make you happy even if there is hard work involved. Any time I see others pursuing their passions I get inspired to do the same.

3. "You'll never do a whole lot unless you're brave enough to try."

This. Is. Everything. It's so easy to sit back and be jealous of everyone else's success. Get up and do something about it, the scary part is taking action, but you'll always regret not trying.

4. "Storms make trees take deeper roots."

Whenever you're in the middle of a painful experience, it feels like it's never ending. These powerful words are a kind reminder that every bad moment makes you stronger and better prepares you for the next. Bad things will happen, so focus on the growth process and get through it stronger than you were before.

5. "You know, I look like a woman but I think like a man. And in this world of business, that has helped me a lot. Because by the time they think that I don't know what's goin' on, I then got the money, and am gone."

There will undoubtedly be countless people that underestimate you over the years. I've heard "no" time and again, and it's okay because I know I have a good head on my shoulders and I'll keep fighting for what I want.

6. "It's a good thing, I was born a girl, otherwise I'd be a drag queen."

Be who you know you are -- it's enough.

7. "It costs a lot of money to look this cheap."

I love this because all that matters is being yourself and feeling good about it. It's such a weight off your shoulders when you can get dressed in the morning not caring what people will think about your outfit or your hair. If I like the way I look, perfect!

8. "I'm not offended by all the dumb blonde jokes because I know I'm not dumb...and I also know that I'm not blonde."

You need to brush it off when people misjudge you or say something offensive. You know who you are, so who cares what they think or say? Odds are they're wrong anyway.

9. "Its hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world."

Why blend in when it's so much more fun to stand out? Sure it's easier to take the easy path and blend in, but ever since I've started following my own way that's less conventional I realized how much more rewarding it is. Plus, other people will notice too and most likely be jealous they've never taken the risk.

10. "When someone shows you their true colors, believe them."

God, this is one piece of advice everyone needs. You can't change people, so don't settle waiting for something to happen when it just won't. Surround yourself with positive and supportive people; it sets you up to succeed no matter what comes your way.

Related Videos