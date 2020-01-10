Dolly Parton Says She's Saving Songs to Release After She Dies

During the last installment of nine-episode podcast Dolly Parton's America, the 73-year old singer revealed that she's recorded enough complete songs and song snippets for an seemingly endless number of posthumous releases.

"I've got hundreds, hundreds, even thousands of songs -- a big part of them have never even been recorded," Parton told host Jad Abumrad.

The multi-Grammy and CMA award winning country music icon went on to reveal that she's intentionally leaving behind music beyond what's heard on her 46 solo albums and numerous duet projects.

"There's enough stuff to go on forever with my music, to do compilation albums, to do new and original stuff," Parton says. "I am purposely trying to put songs down for that very purpose, to have a click track and my vocals where any arrangement could be done.

"Any producer anywhere in the world, when I'm gone, they could take my songs just the click track and my vocal and build a complete arrangement around that, any style," she continues. "As you know, if you have a good click track and a vocal, anything can be done with that. So that will go on forever. I'm one of those people that believe in being prepared. I don't want to ever leave my stuff in the same shape like Prince or Aretha Franklin, or anybody that don't plan ahead with that."

The songwriter behind "Jolene" and other timeless hits went on to discuss her eventual move from Music City and Dollywood to the Heavenly gates. As only she can, Parton explained her goals to cut trending, new albums with the afterlife's best hot shot producer.

"I believe that we're all part of that great divine plan, and I'm hoping to get on up there and do some more writing and singing," she adds, as reported by the World Entertainment News Network (WENN). "Play with those golden harps and write some more songs and have my own mission, and walk them golden streets of glory and keep doing it forever and ever and ever."