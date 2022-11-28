Dolly Parton Has Plans for a Museum, Restaurant and 'Dolly Center' in Nashville

Dolly Parton will be adding to her long list of endeavors with a brand new establishment coming to Nashville, Tennessee. In a recent interview with The Tennessean, Parton shared that she hopes to open her own museum in Music City that may even double for a bar and restaurant.

Fans of the singer can, of course, already experience Parton's museum in Dollywood, but she says the idea to open another one in Nashville came out of a desire to make her mark in the city that is "really my home." Parton did not share exact details for when the museum/bar will open, but she hopes to make it happen sooner than later.

"I'm going to have a museum here (in Nashville) pretty soon, within the next couple of years," she says.

"We have the museum at Dollywood, of course, but I would love to have something here since this is really my home. And I may have a restaurant or a bar and grill. Right now though, I've got so many things going. I can do without that for the moment. But someday I will have a business here."

Advertisement

In addition to the museum and possible restaurant, Parton says she may expand the project to be a sort of 'Dolly Center' in the heart of Music City. Downtown Nashville is already home to many honky-tonks owned by country singers, including Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa, Luke Bryan's Luke's 32 Bridge, Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row and more.

Until she achieves this latest dream, Parton is busy with her current projects, which includes the premiere of her new Christmas movie, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. The TV film stars Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams, and it airs on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET 7 p.m. CT.

Related Videos