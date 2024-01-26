Dolly Parton's Pulling for 'Little Sweetheart' Miley Cyrus to Win Big at the Grammys

While chatting recently with People about her newest line of Duncan Hines cake mixes, Dolly Parton heaped praise once again on her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

Specifically, Parton will keep an eye on the 2024 Grammy Awards, which will air on Sun., Feb. 4, because of Cyrus' six nominations.

"I'll be happy for her with whatever she does win," Parton told People. "She's my little sweetheart. You know? My little goddaughter, so I feel very close to her."

A No. 1 hit from 2023, Cyrus' "Flowers" picked up nominations in two of the most prestigious Grammy categories: Record of the Year and Song of the Year. It's also in the running for Best Pop Solo Performance, placing it in the same conversation as the works of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and Billie Eilish. In addition, Cyrus is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the Brandi Carlile collaboration "Thousand Miles" as well as Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for the disc "Flowers" is from, Endless Summer Vacation.

Parton's fond of "Flowers" in particular, so she's keeping a close watch on the Record of the Year and Song of the Year results.

"I really love her song 'Flowers,'" Parton explained. "That was a big, big song this past year, and so I hope she wins everything."

Before the recent round of nominations, Cyrus had received very little Grammy love. She's had zero wins and just two nominations: Best Pop Vocal Album in 2015 for Bangerz and a nod for the Album of the Year prize in 2022 as a featured artist on Lil Nas X's Montero.

Cyrus joins Rodrigo, Swift, Jon Batiste and SZA as the only artists nominated in 2024 for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

According to the Grammys website, "Record Of The Year deals with a specific recording of a song and recognizes the artists, producers and engineers who contribute to that recording, while Song Of The Year deals with the composition of a song and recognizes the songwriters who wrote the song."