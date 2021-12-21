Keanu Reeves Has an Unlikely Tie to an Iconic Dolly Parton Outfit

Keanu Reeves and Dolly Parton might be two of the last people on the planet you'd expect to have some sort of connection. Yet as Reeves recently revisited with fellow stars of The Matrix, there's a tie between the the nicest guy in Hollywood and country music's most benevolent legend, and it involves a Playboy magazine cover shoot.

Reeves' mother Patricia Taylor was the stylist behind the bunny costume worn by Parton on the cover of a 1978 issue of Playboy. But it doesn't stop there. Reeves wore the costume his mom made for Halloween. He's been telling this story since at least a 2019 segment of CBS' The Talk, during which he revealed that he was "riding a streetcar in Toronto in 1983 wearing that (bunny outfit)."After Reeves' interview, he met Dolly for the first time backstage and exchanged words about her old Playboy bunny costume.

Reeves revisited the topic in 2022 during an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk that doubled as a reunion with The Matrix stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

"So my mother was a costume designer," Reeves told Smith "She made some costumes for Dolly Parton, and she once did the cover of Playboy, and somehow I guess she didn't take that home. So we had it, and it was Halloween... So I put on the ears and the bustier. I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton as a Playboy bunny."

Reeves and his co-stars were promoting The Matrix Resurrections, which hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22.



