Dolly Parton Revisits 'Eagle When She Flies' With Fellow Music Icon Jose Feliciano

September's been a month of firsts for Dolly Parton, from her first Emmy win (Outstanding Television Movie for the 2020 Netflix film Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square) to her first collaboration with fellow popular music icon Jose Feliciano.

Parton wrote and recorded "Eagle When She Flies" for the 1991 album of the same title. The original single reached No. 33 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the states and cracked the Top 10 in Canada.

"'Eagle When She Flies' became very personal when my producer, Rick Jarrard, brought it to me for our Nashville recording session for the Behind This Guitar album," stated Feliciano in a press release. "After hearing it the very first time, I knew exactly what Dolly was saying, knowing certain women who are precisely what the song is about and so I needed to echo that, myself. I am blown away and so honored, really, that she offered to sing it with me. You know, Dolly, herself, is a magnificent eagle."

Read More: Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, Trisha Yearwood + More Helped Loretta Lynn Raise Over $900K For Tennessee Flood Victims

For the uninitiated, Feliciano's the Puerto Rican singer, guitarist, and composer behind bilingual Christmas song "Feliz Navidad" and a popular cover of The Door's "Light My Fire." More recently, his version of "California Dreamin'" became one of the most streamed songs from the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood soundtrack. He's won nine Grammy awards across his multi-decade career.

It's not Feliciano's first musical interaction with a country artist. The press release lists Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Glen Campbell as past collaborators.

"Eagle When She Flies" Lyrics

She's been there, god knows she's been there

She has seen and done it all

She's a woman, she knows how to dish it out or take it all

Her heart's as soft as feathers, still she weathers stormy skies

And she's a sparrow when she's broken

But she's an eagle when she flies

A kaleidoscope of colours, you can toss her round and round

You can keep her in your vision, but you never keep her down

She's a lover, she's a mother, she's a friend and she's a wife

And she's a sparrow when she's broken

But she's an eagle when she flies

Gentle as the sweet magnolia, strong as steel her faith and pride

She's an everlasting shoulder, she's a leading post of life

She hurts deep, and when she weeps, she's just as fragile as a child

And she's a sparrow when she's broken

But she's an eagle when she flies

She's a sparrow when she's broken

But she's an eagle when she flies

Oh, bless her, Lord

She's an eagle when she flies

Related Videos