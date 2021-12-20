Dolly Parton Breaks Three Guinness World Records

Add three Guinness World Records to a slot among People's People of the Year and other recent, career-affirming achievements for Dolly Parton.

The 75-year-old country music legend got acknowledged in late December for career-spanning records. She's the female artist with the most No. 1 hits (25) on Billboard's U.S. Hot Country Songs chart. In addition, she's the first woman to chart a country hit in seven different decades. Lastly, she's broken her own record for women in country music, upping her number of charting country hits to 109.

"This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that's happened," Parton told Guinness World Records. "I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honored. I've had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this."

Guinness World Record adjudicator Sarah Casson lauded Parton as "one of very few musical artists in history with this degree of staying power."

"Writing and recording music that makes the charts across seven decades is truly an amazing accomplishment," Casson added.

Congratulations to country music icon @DollyParton who's achieved three new records! pic.twitter.com/YvsXJo5SY3 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 16, 2021

Parton's run of chart success began in 1967 with "Something Fishy" and "Dumb Blonde." Recent additions to her massive and crucial back catalog range from Michael Bublé collaboration "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas" (the song that made Parton the second act with songs charting in seven decades, joining George Jones) to her most recent chart hit, Reba McEntire duet "Does He Love You."

"Well I'm very proud to represent country music at all, in any way, in every way. Of course, I'd be happy to be first right after George Jones. He was and is my favorite. I loved him as a person, we were friends. I think his voice is the greatest," Parton said (as quoted by NBC affiliate WBIR). "Nobody's ever going to take over George's place."

A new year will bring the release of Parton's first fiction novel, James Patterson collaboration Run, Rose, Run, and an accompanying album.

