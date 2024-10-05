Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million in Hurricane Helene Aid

The effects of Hurricane Helene continues to ravage countless lives down south. People lose their entire livelihoods to the natural disaster, changing the trajectory of their lives forever. Currently, many celebrities and artists try and aid those struggling to survive in these conditions. Add Dolly Parton to the list as she teams up with the biggest grocery chain in the U.S. to help victims.

Recently, country icon Dolly Parton travels to a Walmart in Newport, Tennessee. They're one of the states grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. There, she announces that she would partner with Walmart to help aid those ravaged by the storm. The grocery giant pledges $10 million towards the efforts while Parton donates $1 million to the Mountain Ways Foundation.

Dolly Parton Teams with Walmart to Support Victims of Hurricane Helene

Dolly takes to a press conference, announcing all of these efforts to help survivors. She wishes that she could do this under better circumstances. Moreover, Parton emphasizes the pain in seeing this hurricane ravage her stomping grounds. Consequently, it's vital for her to look out accordingly. "I really, really wish that we were all together for another reason, but we all have seen the devastation," Dolly says. "I mean who knew in our little part of the country here, where I was born and raised just right down the road, that we would have this kind of devastation? And I look around, and I think: These are my mountains. These are my valleys...These are my people and this is my home."

Additionally, Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner cosigns the Jolene crooner for her donation. "Dolly is a true American Legend and not just for the music, the art, the business, but because of her heart," he says. "Dolly's heart is here for these communities and people all over our great country, and with her heart is the reason she decided to make the donation and give back the way she did today and we are very grateful for you doing."