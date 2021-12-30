Dolly Parton on Covid-19 Safety: 'I Don't Think It’d Kill Anybody To Wear Their Mask'

Dolly Parton has spoken out again about the current pandemic and she just wants everyone to be safe and careful. In an interview with Mic, the superstar discussed her donations to the Moderna vaccine, her standpoint on masks and even her new novel.

"I'm not one to get in the middle of controversy," Parton explained. "When I first donated my money to help with it, and I got my shot, I thought everybody was waiting in line to get their shot. I didn't realize there were people not wanting to do it whether for religious reasons, health reasons, personal reasons whatever it be. I'm not one to tell people what to do."

Parton added that, while she's not interested in telling people what to do, she wants everyone to be careful and stay safe and mindful.

"Whether you get the shot or not, you need to be mindful," Parton continued. "And I don't think it'd kill anybody to wear their mask and to do their social distancing, especially now that we have new variants of the pandemic going around. So I really think people should just be very cautious, and careful and mindful, and like I said I'm not one to bother around in people's lives, I just try to do my part the best I can."

Parton also opened up about the LGBTQ community, a group she has supported openly for years and continues to campaign for.

"People, especially people who claim to be good people, Christian people and people of faith...They need to see the good in everybody -- I accept what I don't understand and leave that up to God. To me God is love, and God is good. God made us all. We're all God's children. I don't think we have the right to judge one another. I think we can love each other as we are. People can't be different than who they are, and what they are. I'm all about thinking we should be free to be ourselves."

In addition, Parton also expressed her excitement for her first novel that will be released soon.

"It's got a lot of mystery, information about the music business, romance, suspense, love. All the things that make for a good book. I wrote a whole album for it called Run, Rose, Run and we'll be premiering it on Songteller Radio along with the book. I'm really excited for it."

