Dolly Parton Courting The British Royal Family for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving at Dolly Parton's place sounds like a blast. There must be a reason she has her own brand under Duncan Hines. That food is probably fantastic. What better way to show this off than by inviting British royalty over to try it?

Recently, Dolly Parton spoke with Katie Banks of Closer for an interview. There, she makes her case for why Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their royal family should come out to Dollywood for Thanksgiving. ""Oh, I would absolutely love for them to come to Dollywood, that would be fantastic!" Dolly giddily exclaims. "The kids could go on all the rides, and we would treat them like royalty! I'd give Kate my mashed potatoes - I wouldn't put on any airs for them. I would just let them enjoy what we enjoy, and I'm sure that's the way they would want it. I would love to have those kids at Dollywood."

Dolly Parton Wants Kate Middleton and Her Family to Come to Dollywood for Thanksgiving

Apparently, this isn't the only time Dolly has tried to connect with the British royal family. In 2023, Parton was hard at work promoting her album Rockstar. Consequently, she couldn't make Kate Middleton's invitation for tea at Buckingham Palace. Evidently, it's been eating at Dolly Parton this whole time and she's been trying to make up for it ever since.

In a separate interview with Business Insider, Dolly explains her fascination with British royalty and their standards. Additionally, she recalls meeting Queen Elizabeth back in 1977 and loving her time back then. "Even though you have to do the protocol, you have to bow and all that, I could tell that she didn't care about that. That's just something she had to do. And if somebody made a mistake, it was okay," Dolly says. "I was scared to death that I was not going to know how to curtsy, that I wasn't going to bend right, but she was just very warm, very sweet, and I could tell she was a very giving person. And just meeting the Queen of England, just to meet a queen, it was amazing."