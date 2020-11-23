Dolly Parton Slated For 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' TV Special

Dolly Parton headlines a list of musical performers for NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center (airing Wed., Dec. 2). She'll be joined at New York City's long-running Christmas tree-lighting ceremony by fellow country acts Dan + Shay and Brett Eldredge plus Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, Goo Goo Dolls, Pentatonix, Jimmy Fallon, Tori Kelly, Leslie Odom Jr. and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Taste of Country reports that the evening will feature pairings of country acts with other musical guests, which just about telegraphs that Parton and Fallon will perform their duet from A Holly Dolly Christmas, "All I Want For Christmas is You."

The cast of Tony-winning musical Ain't Too Proud and the Radio City Rockettes are also slated to appear. TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker will host the evening's festivities.

Per Parton's website, the Rockefeller Christmas tree dates back to 1931. NBC-TV televised the tree lighting for the first time in 1951 on The Kate Smith Show and as part of the nationwide Howdy Doody television show from 1953-55.

In more recent Christmas in Rockefeller Center history, Parton performed "Coat of Many Colors" during the 2016 broadcast. It was the same year the movie Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love debuted.

"Every year our viewers look forward to NBC's iconic tree-lighting ceremony," said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment, in a press release. "There's something special about kicking off the holiday season with such an awe-inspiring event."

This year's show will encourage viewers to donate to Red Nose Day, which supports children and families facing hunger and food insecurity this holiday season.

It's one of several upcoming holiday specials spotlighting country music's best Christmas songs, with other examples including ABC's Nov. 30 broadcast of CMA Country Christmas and CBS' Dec. 20 airing of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's second primetime showcase since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event.