Dolly Parton Clears Up Rumors That Her Breasts are Insured For Millions

When you're an American icon like Dolly Parton, there are bound to be more than a few rumors about you. And although Parton is often candid about her life, she's been the subject of some larger-than-life myths fit for a country queen.

Of course, there's the rumor that she wears long sleeves because her arms are covered in tattoos. It turns out that, while not completely accurate, there is some truth to that one; Parton told Good Morning America that she's gotten a few "tasteful" tattoos over the years to cover up scars.)

But during a recent interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna, Parton was able to address another longstanding rumor: that her breasts are actually insured for millions.

Well, sorry to disappoint. Parton explained that the rumor was yet another example of her wonderful sense of humor.

"It's not true about that," Parton explained. "Years ago, was it Betty Grable or one of the great famous stars that was famous also for her legs. And at that time, I said, 'Well, maybe I should get my boobs insured since I'm famous for them.' It was just a joke. I didn't do that. By the way, you can get new boobs but you can't get new legs!"

Parton also told the Today hosts what makes her 55-year marriage to husband Carl Dean work.

"We're good people. We're fun people. We both have a great sense of humor. We like and respect each other and we just have fun," Parton said. "And I stay gone enough to keep it new."

In another interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Parton shared how she keeps her marriage "spicy."

"I like to dress up for Carl," Parton said. "Every day, I put on some makeup and fix my hair because I think, 'Well, the whole world, I'm out here and everybody else sees me all dressed up, and I'm not going to just kind of go home and just flop on him.'"

Parton recently partnered with Duncan Hines for a line of baking mixes: Dolly's Southern Favorites.

"I love to cook and I learned to do that growing up in the mountains of East Tennessee. My mom was a great cook, all my aunts and my grandma, so of course, I learned to cook that good ol' southern stuff," Parton told CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King.

In March, Parton will release Run Rose Run, a 12-track album which will serve as a companion piece to her new novel of the same name, which she wrote with James Patterson.

