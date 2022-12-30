Dolly Parton to Release Anti-Bullying Children's Book About God-Dog Billy the Kid

Dolly Parton is set to release her third children's book in Spring 2023, and it's sure to be a doggone hit. Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes it Big was inspired by the country legend's god-puppy Billy the Kid, an adorable French Bulldog who's appeared in many of Parton's business and philanthropic campaigns in the past -- including a modeling gig for Parton's canine fashion brand, Doggy Parton.

Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes it Big follows Billy on his quest for country music stardom in Nashville. When bullies try to sink his spirit at the Battle of the Bow-wows (amazing), Billy must use music and the power of friendship to restore his confidence and fulfill his dream of becoming a country star.

"I am so proud to bring this book and the message it conveys to life," Parton told PEOPLE in a statement. "Years back I wrote a song, 'Makin' Fun Ain't Funny,' for my children's album I Believe In You. I wanted kids to understand how harmful bullying can be to someone."

76-year-old Parton has a long and fruitful history of supporting children's literacy. Her Imagination Library program, first launched in 1995, mails out books to children from birth until their fifth birthday, at no cost to their families. The Library spans five countries and gifts over 1 million free books each month to children around the world.

As for the titular Billy the Kid, Parton's god-dog is a bonafide celebrity thanks to one particularly memorable Doggy Parton Halloween costume.

"Since he's a big star now, I knew a story with him at the center could help drive home important messages in a unique way," Parton said. "I hope this is the first of many books with Billy."

Billy the Kid Makes it Big is aimed at readers aged 4 to 7 and features illustrations by MacKenzie Haley. Parton's previous children's books include I Am a Rainbow (2009) and Coat of Many Colors (1994).

Billy the Kid Makes it Big, published by Penguin Young Readers, is now available for pre-order.

