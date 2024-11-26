Dolly Parton Always Struggled With Performing In Front Of Celebrities: How She Got Over It

Dolly Parton always looks so at supremely ease when she sings. It's hard to believe that she was once uneasy singing in front of celebrities. She managed to overcome that fear though. This is how she did it. Maybe her successful technique will work for you if you do any kind of public speaking and have difficulty with being in front of an audience.

Dolly Parton Was In New York In 1977 Singing For Famous People

The Composition Of The Crowd Was Daunting To Her

She was booked to perform at the Bottom Line in the Big Apple. Per Showbiz Cheat Sheet, "Parton had been performing in front of audiences for years at this point, but the show in New York felt like a new frontier. It didn't help that there were many highly recognizable faces in the audience."

Per Alanna Nash's book, Dolly via Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the crowd was filled with entertainment business luminaries. People such as "Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger, Candice Bergen, Phoebe Snow, John Belushi, Lily Tomlin, Eric Idle, Patti Smith, and Janis Ian" were all waiting for her to perform.

Parton acknowledged that once she got out on stage, she relaxed because the audience was so welcoming and friendly. Per the outlet, her warm, approachable manner and way of relating quickly commanded their respect and affection.

Her Guitarist Reportedly Said That Dolly Parton Gets Nervous With Well-Known Folks

She Must Be Used To Them By Now

Guitarist Don Roth commented, "One thing I learned a long time ago is that Dolly Parton is still very much a little girl. She's very uneasy in surroundings she doesn't know. I think that's the only reason she likes her bus. It's a security blanket to her. She leaves the concert, she goes back to her little room on the bus. And I know she's very insecure at these press parties she does only because RCA or Katz-Gallin says do 'em. She'd rather go back to the bus and get into a sweatshirt and a pair of jeans."

Even Superstars Like Parton Are Human

Knowing They Have Frailties Makes Them More Relatable

Dolly Parton is one of the biggest names in country music. She is a legend. But knowing that she is down-to-earth and human only makes her more beloved. Despite her immense fame and wealth, in some ways, she is like the rest of us,