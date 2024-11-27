Dollar Tree Hack Lets You Cook Thanksgiving Dinner For $20

You may know how to make a Thanksgiving dinner for $20 but it won't necessarily be enjoyable to eat. However, this woman thinks she's got it down, and has produced a Dollar Tree feast, fit for any festive table.

Under the username Dollar Tree Dinners, this TikTok sensation has claimed that not only has she made a $20 Thanksgiving dinner, but it is also maybe the best she's ever made. This is a pretty big claim, but she might be onto something.

Pretty much everything she picks up in the video is in a packet or a tin. There certainly isn't going to be any real turkey involved in this meal. The mash, gravy, mac and cheese all come from packets and boxes and simply require milk and margarine to be added.

I hate to think just how unhealthy these various reconstituted and chemically enhanced $20 Thanksgiving dishes will be. However, if you're looking to keep the cost down this year, you may want to take a look. Just don't expect anyone to turn up to your invite next year. Box slop and packet gravy are a poor substitute for the real deal.

What Makes Up The $20 Thanksgiving Dinner?

The meal comes down to a few key shortcuts and packets. If you're looking to make the Dollar Tree $20 Thanksgiving yourself, get yourself down to the shop and pick these up.

Swanson Chicken broth $1.25

Kraft Ranch $1.25

Italian seasoned breadcrumbs $1.25

Kraft Mac & Cheese $1.25

Turkey Stuffing Mix $1.25

Idahoan Original Mashed Potatoes $1.25

Pioneer Roasted turkey Gravy mix $1.25

Dried cranberries $1.25

French-style Green Beans $1.25

2 cans of turkey $2.50

Milk $1.25

Margarine $1.25

Sugar cookie mix $1.25

Werther's Chewy Caramel candies $1.25

Apple Pie filling $1.25

And there you have a full Thanksgiving meal that would have the pioneers turning in their graves. The sheer amount of chemical additives in this meal will have nobody visiting the toilet for a few days and probably leave the children around the table vibrating.

That said, although I would never recommend anyone serve such a lazy and nutritionally void meal, if you're on a budget, it may be the best option. I expect that can of 'Turkey' is probably better treated than the poor beats in the Butterball factory, anyway.