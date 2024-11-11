Dog The Bounty Hunter Raises Awareness For Tennessee Teen Who Has Been Missing For Months

Dog the Bounty Hunter is no hack when it comes to finding folks and making them pay. But, in a nice change of pace, everyone's favorite, long-haired, leather vest-wearing, debt collector is now turning his dog-like senses to finding a missing Tennessee teen.

Sebastian Rogers, the 25-year-old high-functioning autistic boy, was last seen at his home on February 25th. Since then he hasn't been seen, with police, family, and friends performing an extensive search. He has not turned up on any CCTV, or any trace found in the searches.

So, Dog the Bounty Hunter has come to the rescue in order to help find the missing teen. He is using his unbelievable record of over 10,000 captures to help bring the boy home.

Dog Nation!!! We have new leads from Oregon and New York, and we're moving fast on them. We are confident that our confidential informants have provided valuable new information about those states, so we're raising the reward to $175K (ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY-FIVE THOUSAND... https://t.co/OOGC7QkM8n pic.twitter.com/CflbIDyYIr — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) November 5, 2024

In a tweet by Dog the Bounty Hunter on his X profile, he calls his fans to rally. "Dog Nation!!! We have new leads from Oregon and New York, and we're moving fast on them. We are confident that our confidential informants have provided valuable new information about those states, so we're raising the reward to $175K (ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY-FIVE THOUSAND DOLLARS)!!!!!" He really isn't messing around, you can tell by the exclamation marks.

Old Dog The Bounty Hunter is going all out with this search, putting down an enormous reward for the teen. This is in an effort to get people out there and searching, putting forward any information they may have.

The Tennessee boy's parents are very worried about their son. He was found to be missing after his mother went into his room at 6 am to wake him for school. Since then a number of private search teams have been working to find him, including Dog the Bounty Hunter.

In a statement to the press, one of the search teams informed us that "Our investigation has uncovered credible intelligence suggesting key connections in Oregon neighboring states. We are actively pursuing these leads across multiple states and regions of interest." Despite initial searches coming up with nothing, some progress has been made.

Hopefully, the inclusion of a big name like Dog The Bounty Hunter will assist in raising awareness in the missing Tennessee teens case. The bounty and large following have spread the missing boy's image all over the media.