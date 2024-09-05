Dog Sings Along To Country Music In Adorable Viral Video

The day can get quite gloomy sometimes, so here's a little treat for ya! This time, there are no dark, sinister undertones to be had in this story. Now, if you hate singing dachshunds, I suppose you'll have a terrible viewing/reading experience.

A TikTok user, jaaaashua, decided to tell Alexa to play "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton. His dachshund rests peacefully as the song begins to play. However, after those first few notes? The dog's ready to sing along!

Ah, the dulcet tones of man's best friend! We should start a GoFundMe for that dachshund to support her burgeoning country music career! Well, y'all know the score by now. If you think the internet didn't absolutely melt over this vocal pooch, you've learned nothing about online shenanigans!

"Why don't my doggos do anything this cool?" one distressed TikTok user lamented. Yeah, we should all be so honored to have such talented pets. I had a dog when I was a kid, and the most talent he had was learning to play hide-and-seek. ...Kinda. Mainly, I'd call him, hide somewhere, and watch as he frantically searched the house.

"[at]Chris Stapleton needs to do a duet with the doggo," another user suggests. Yeah, I think it's a slam-dunk of an idea! Stapleton receives the easiest praise he's ever had, a dog gets to sing, the audience would eat it up -- there are no cons here!

"I was having a bad morning but this is all I needed to cheer me up!" See?! That's the power of adorable animals simply existing! Indeed, if your heart is cold by the end of that video, you're already lost.

"Sciencetok can you confirm when dogs do this that they actually like the song? Or is this a different reaction?" Some people are even trying to check and make sure the dog isn't actually screaming for the noise to end. It's common for us to think our pets love a certain thing when we couldn't be further from the truth.

Maybe playing hide-and-seek with my dog only made him severely anxious rather than thinking we were playing a fun game. But I also have the excuse that I was young and didn't know any better!