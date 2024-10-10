Does Jackie Chan Actually Age? New Photos Suggests No

Jackie Chan, legendary martial artist and movie star, turned 70 years old in April. A recent photo of him shows him still looking youthful, humble, and cheeky, which is almost exactly how he's looked in the past decades on his career.

The photo shows him in what's likely a diner of sorts posing at the camera. This image has circulated X as people remark on how he still looks the same, as though he hasn't aged a day. What's even stranger to think about is that it isn't far from his next birthday that'll make him 71.

When looking back at Jackie Chan throughout the years, it's truly strange to see him only gaining some light laugh lines and grey hair. If he dyed his hair black I'm sure we'd mistake him for a ghost of Jackie Chan past.

Internet In Awe Of Jackie Chan's Agelessness

https://x.com/AM6ITIOUS/status/1842740907482677384

It's always depressing to see your heroes growing old, but Jackie Chan does look good in this recent photo.

"He looks great for 70 being honest," comments one.

"Hard to believe he's 70, still looking sharp," echoes another.

There are lots of comments from astounded fans remarking on how it doesn't look like he's aged a day.

This is accentuated by a video of Jackie Chan throughout the years. Starting in 1976, when he was 22 years old, the video takes us all the way to 2023. He was 69 years old then. Although the glasses and haircut does make him look like an adorable grandpa, with the right pose and hairdo, he really looks no different.

However, another picture has been circulating about Jackie Chan being 70. This is not to say he looks bad in the slightest, he just looks how you'd expect someone of his age to look. I'm sure he could still bury me six feet into the ground with a hard stare.

Jackie Chan may be turning 71 in a matter of months. But he's still the martial arts hero we all look up to. In that regard, he'll always be timeless.