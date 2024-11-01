Dodgers Fan Sets Firework Off And Blows Up Hands While Celebrating World Series Win

Every year thousands of Americans are admitted to hospitals after sustaining fireworks-based injuries, but do they learn? Of course, they don't. After the World Series win, a Dodgers fan blew up their hands while setting off, you guessed it, a firework.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Now I am as much a fan of fireworks as the next man, but I am acutely aware that they are just explosives wrapped up in pretty colors. As much fun as they look, and as many videos as I see online of people shooting them from hands, I know the danger. As a writer, I need my fingers, professionally. But, a Dodgers fan has learned the hard way that holding a firework in your hands is not going to be a good time.

An explosive, ahem, video on X the 25-year-old man in a Dodgers jersey with the firework. Celebrating his team's win, he makes his way over a crosswalk, casually holding the lit explosive in his hands.

Unsurprisingly, the firework has a shorter fuse than the Dodgers fan expects, and it blows up in his hands. Suddenly, the video is filled with fire, blood, and sparks, as the firework detonates in the middle of the LA road. The man emerges from the smoke as screams fill the video footage.

As the man staggers away, he seems unaware of what has happened. He covers his head and makes his way back to the sidewalk. However, in the footage, his injury is clearly visible. The cameraman sees the damage before the firework-wielding Dodgers fan notices his own hands.

The wounds have been described as debilitating by the local emergency services.

Dodgers Fan Didn't Dodge That Firework

Explosives are fun, and fireworks are among the best of them. However, it is always important to remember that they are still explosives, often cheaply made. The fuses on fireworks are incredibly unpredictable, and when you're playing with them drunk, you're unpredictable too.

The wounds like the ones inflicted by the firework on this particular Dodgers fan's hands happen all the time, especially around holidays and wins. Around 9,700 injuries occurred in the US alone due to fireworks, and some of these ended in death. Although it may seem like fun, try to not set explosives off before being a safe distance away.