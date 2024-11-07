Dodgers Fan Lost Two Fingers After Firework Explodes In Hands

Last week, an enthusiastic Dodgers fan tried to celebrate their win against the Yankees in style, but his cost him.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In a video that's gone viral, the fan, Kevin King, 25, lights a firework in his hands. The very moment the lighter hits the fuse, however, the firework explodes in his hands in a bright and fiery explosion. Those recording him couldn't believe their eyes.

The explosion resulted in the fan losing a great portion of his left hand. His dad told Fox11, "He's basically missing his [middle] finger. The meat portion between the pointing finger and the thumb area. He did have some issues between both his ears."

His surgeon saw the video and reportedly couldn't believe that he was able to walk away with only those injuries. He is currently still in hospital although is expected to make a recovery. He has undergone three surgeries for his injuries.

It is unknown how much of his hand he can recover. It's also unknown how long he will be in hospital for.

Shocking Video Shows Dodgers Fan Losing Fingers

The video is not for the faint of heart. After the explosion, you can clearly see his mutilated, bloody, and bleeding hand. After the explosion, King stumbles around in shock before staring at his torn hands. It is truly a gruesome sight.

His friends don't know what to do as he walks around spouting blood on his clothes and the floor.

A spectator ordered someone to "call the f--king 911 now, hurry up, before he bleeds out." First responders arrived to the scene at 2:30 and found King unconscious. Whether he fell unconscious due to the blood loss, shock, horror of what he was seeing is unknown.

His dad told the outlet, "Obviously, he made a pretty bad mistake deciding to light a firework, not knowing where it came from and then at the same time it's like he's already like, 'What can I do to make this positive, pops?'"

According to Fox11, King plans to raise awareness of the dangers of fireworks.