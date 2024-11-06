Doctors Are Concerned About Trapped In Space Astronauts' Health After New Photos

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore have been trapped in space for months now. A trip that was only supposed to take weeks has stretched into several months. Now, people are concerned for the two astronauts' health.

They've been aboard the International Space Station since June 6. Their Boeing Starliner spacecraft experienced several malfunctions, effectively stranding them in space. Recent photos showed Williams in particular looking more gaunt than her usual self.

Doctors are alarmed by the new images of Williams and raising concerns about the effects of space on them. They were only supposed to be in orbit for eight days. But it's now stretched more than 153 days in space and growing.

In the photos, the two astronauts showcase what they've been eating, which is uncooked pizza, mustard, ketchup, and other things. Williams appears happy and jovial, but she can't hide how thin her face appears.

Doctor Expresses Concern

Doctors pointed out that the astronaut appeared hollow-cheeked during her recent appearance. The stresses of space may be catching up.

"What you're seeing there in that picture is somebody that I think is experiencing the natural stresses of living at a very high altitude, even in a pressurized cabin, for extended periods," Dr. Vinay Gupta told the Daily Mail.

Gupta believes that Williams's appearance is due to a calorie deficit. The doctor explained that the astronauts burn more calories in space due to the harsher conditions beyond the stars. Likewise, Gupta stressed the concern of muscle atrophy in space. He explained that the astronauts are pushing their bodies the longer they stay up in space.

"They're intaking very high-calorie foods, as you can tell — cold cuts, and, you know, other meats, the proteins, but high-fat cold cuts — it's not necessarily a balanced diet," Gupta told the Daily Mail.

This comes after four NASA astronauts ended up in the hospital. After spending 200 days in the ISS, their return to Earth wasn't without hiccups. They ended up going to the hospital afterwards. One of the astronauts had to stay overnight at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola hospital. We're still not sure what exactly happened there.