Doctor Warns People To Avoid Popular Beauty Product That Can Cause Cancer

In the Washington Post, Dr. Trisha Pasricha pointed out the alarming link between an everyday beauty product and dangerous health conditions, such as cancer. The toxic chemicals inside your favorite perfumes and colognes are linked to issues with reproductive health, hormone production, and more.

Beauty fragrances are made up of many different types of ingredients. Some of them include phthalates, and according to the FDA, fragrances use them to retain the scent longer. Parabens prevent bacteria and mold growth and are also included in many perfumes.

Phthalates, Parabens, And EDCs, Oh My!

Both Phthalates and parabens hide in many popular cosmetics like nail polishes and hair care products. Unfortunately, scientists have linked phthalates to several health issues such as "insulin resistance, cardiovascular disease, and impaired neurodevelopment."

Dr. Pasricha also mentioned a study from the JAMA Network Open. This study discovered a high amount of phthalates in personal care products. They connected to a 25% increased risk of hyperactivity problems in adolescents.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest issues with fragrances is how they contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs). EDCs are common in everyday beauty products, and they mainly interfere with our body's endocrine system. Also known as our hormone system, its job is to regulate and produce hormones for us.

"According to the Endocrine Society," said Dr. Pasricha, "hundreds of chemicals may be endocrine disruptors."

A popular group of EDCs called PFAS is known as "forever chemicals", according to Harvard, that cannot break down normally in our bodies. This is because they're "resistant to water, grease, and heat" and are present in a plethora of everyday products like "food packaging, clothing, cosmetics, and toilet paper."

PFAS are considered EDCs since they don't break down and can accumulate over long periods. They're mostly present in shampoos, soaps, and plenty of other beauty and healthcare products.

The use of EDCs in these products can lead to health concerns, as The Endocrine Society explained in a 2015 paper. These health conditions range from cognitive disorders, obesity, breast cancer, and many adverse effects on the reproductive system.

What Should You Do?

Now that you know the dangers of certain perfumes and colognes with toxic chemicals, what do you do about it? Dr. Pasricha detailed the different ways we can reduce our exposure to EDCs and PFAS in beauty products which can cause cancer.

First off, don't overwhelm yourself with changing all of your products. Start by minimizing your use of fragrances, amongst other products with these chemicals. Check the ingredients of your current perfumes or colognes to see if they contain these EDCs.

You can also try to purchase more phthalate-free products. There are many fragrances that advertise themselves as being free of parabens and phthalates.

The doctor also recommends that you adopt a safe skincare routine. Make sure that the products in your personal care routine, and even your children's products, are safe to use. This can be something like using sunscreen daily or washing your face with a gentle cleanser.

Science Is The Answer

So why are scientists so sure that EDCs can cause such harmful effects on us? As that same 2015 paper said, the Endocrine Society contended that there is "irrefutable evidence" of EDCs causing a myriad of health problems, including cancer worst of all.

Scientists haven't been able to apply the same type of studies on humans as they have done on animals, since it would be highly unethical. But with all the studies they've done on animals with EDCs, the evidence showed that animals' similar endocrine systems are drastically harmed by EDCs.

Dr. Pasricha ended her column with a strong statement against the impacts of EDCs: "[W]hat we're discovering about how exposure to EDCs impacts an individual's sperm or egg cells is deeply concerning. These cause changes that could be heritable and passed to future generations."