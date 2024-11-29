Doctor Warns Of Five Common Medications That Cause Hair Loss

Dr. Zain Hasan on TikTok revealed five of the top common medications that can lead to hair loss. The medications listed could be familiar, but some may surprise you.

Top Five Drugs That Induce Hair Loss

Dr. Hasan first warned his following of over 637,000 people that certain antidepressants can cause you to lose your hair more than usual. He specifically pointed out Effexor and Wellbutrin, which are both types of SSRIs, among many others, that can cause hair loss.

A study from 2022 backs up the claim that using SSRIs is associated with alopecia. There was also one study in 2015 that analyzed specific antidepressant medications that lead to hair loss.

Another medication that can lead to hair loss is anticoagulants. Drugs such as Eliquis, Warfarin, and Heparin can cause you to lose more hair.

Anticoagulants are a type of drug that inhibits blood coagulation. In more common terms, these are blood thinners.

The third drug that Dr. Hasan spoke about was beta blockers. This type of medication is typically used for treating heart attacks and high blood pressure.

Dr. Hasan specifically mentioned Metoprolol, a medication that lowers both your heart rate and blood pressure. A 2021 study even dove into the issue of drugs associated with alopecia including beta-blocking agents.

Chemotherapy and Retinoids

A much more commonly known drug to cause hair loss is Tamoxifen. This is used as chemotherapy medication and is the reason why chemotherapy patients lose their hair.

Tamoxifen is most often used to prevent and treat breast cancer in both men and women. Luckily, after these treatments, your hair is meant to come back.

Finally, Dr. Hasan stated that Retinoids can lead to patients losing their hair. "Some sort of cream and/or medication, oral medication for acne," he said in the TikTok video.

If you take topical creams like Retinoids for your acne, this can cause hair loss. It's much more likely to occur at higher doses. "Kind of makes sense" Dr. Hasan continued, "because it cleans out the pores, and the pores are where your hair grows out of."

Dr. Hasan ended by explaining how there are plenty of other drugs that can lead to hair thinning or loss. He named a few more, such as Aloeperanol, Levodopa, and GLP-1 Agonists.

While Aloeperanol is a gout treatment, Levodopa is a pill that helps Parkinson's patients. Also, GLP-1 Agonists can help treat obesity and type 2 diabetes.